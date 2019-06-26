UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Launches AI Training Workshops

Wed 26th June 2019

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launches AI training workshops

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, in collaboration with IBM, has successfully launched a new set of artificial intelligence, AI, training workshops for Abu Dhabi government employees.

The workshops aim to increase awareness on the advantages offered by AI technologies to assist in effective decision-making capabilities of local government employees, and the impact these technologies will have on further developing various sectors within the emirate.

According to the ADDA, local government departments can nominate eligible employees to take part in the workshops which have kicked-off this June. The training agenda covers core AI topics concerning business management and technical aspects of modern technologies.

Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, ADDA Director-General, said, "We are proud to announce the launch of our new AI-focused training programmes, which we are implementing in partnership with IBM.

This initiative has been strategically developed to help give our local government employees a better understanding of AI and the benefits and advantages it offers to us, especially in our efforts towards digital transformation. With this new training programme, ADDA will be able to live up to its commitment of playing a central role in the improvement and enhancement of the talents and skills of the national workforce--ushering in a new generation of highly skilled and qualified UAE nationals in essential areas of technology and innovation."

The launch of the new training sessions follows the partnership formed between ADDA and IBM last year for the creation of an AI Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi.

The training workshops are offered in batches, the first of which saw 13 government entities taking part, including, the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, among others.

