UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Lab’

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Lab’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, has launched the ‘Artificial Intelligence Lab,’ a new initiative which will provide a dedicated platform to develop innovative digital solutions using AI and machine learning and apply these solutions to improve the efficiency in services and contribute to excellence in government performance.

The AI lab, which was announced at the recently concluded GITEX Technology Week, forms part of ADDA’s strategy to employ cutting-edge technology applications in developing innovative digital solutions for various government services in partnership with Abu Dhabi government entities, according to a press release issued by ADDA on Wednesday.

The lab offers high-performance computing abilities and has been made available for all Abu Dhabi government entities as a service, where users can access the platform and have the opportunity to know more about Machine Learning techniques, develop simulation and predictive models with their data sets, engage with AI experts, and experiment with Data Sets for Data Visualisation.

The authority has trained more than 70 Abu Dhabi government employees on AI technologies and has already adopted plans to train 120 employees more over the next two months.

The AI Lab is available to all government employees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director-General of ADDA, said that launching the AI Lab is a major step forward in its efforts to leverage AI technologies in advancing digital government services that meet the needs of people and businesses, especially in key sectors such as housing, education, health, and work and leisure. Its ultimate goal is achieving happiness and prosperity for the Abu Dhabi society.

She emphasised the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors in the field of digital technology, which is part of the Emirate’s efforts to prepare a digitally empowered generation, as well as the continuous efforts to advance the capabilities of Emiratis.

The initiative was launched following an agreement signed between ADDA and IBM in March 2019, where the parties have agreed to initiate key areas of cooperation in several fields. One of its key focus areas was exploring initiatives that will enhance government work at all levels based on AI solutions, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial intelligence.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Abu Dhabi March 2019 All Government Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

Only 1 in 5 adults report visiting a dentist in th ..

2 minutes ago

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan co ..

1 minute ago

Capital Hospital's additional block be completed a ..

1 minute ago

Planning Ministry authorizes release of over Rs160 ..

1 minute ago

Hamza Shehbaz's judicial remand extended in two ca ..

13 minutes ago

Hospitals asked to submit their medical waste mana ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.