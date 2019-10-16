Abu Dhabi Digital Authority launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Lab’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, has launched the ‘Artificial Intelligence Lab,’ a new initiative which will provide a dedicated platform to develop innovative digital solutions using AI and machine learning and apply these solutions to improve the efficiency in services and contribute to excellence in government performance.

The AI lab, which was announced at the recently concluded GITEX Technology Week, forms part of ADDA’s strategy to employ cutting-edge technology applications in developing innovative digital solutions for various government services in partnership with Abu Dhabi government entities, according to a press release issued by ADDA on Wednesday.

The lab offers high-performance computing abilities and has been made available for all Abu Dhabi government entities as a service, where users can access the platform and have the opportunity to know more about Machine Learning techniques, develop simulation and predictive models with their data sets, engage with AI experts, and experiment with Data Sets for Data Visualisation.

The authority has trained more than 70 Abu Dhabi government employees on AI technologies and has already adopted plans to train 120 employees more over the next two months.

The AI Lab is available to all government employees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director-General of ADDA, said that launching the AI Lab is a major step forward in its efforts to leverage AI technologies in advancing digital government services that meet the needs of people and businesses, especially in key sectors such as housing, education, health, and work and leisure. Its ultimate goal is achieving happiness and prosperity for the Abu Dhabi society.

She emphasised the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors in the field of digital technology, which is part of the Emirate’s efforts to prepare a digitally empowered generation, as well as the continuous efforts to advance the capabilities of Emiratis.

The initiative was launched following an agreement signed between ADDA and IBM in March 2019, where the parties have agreed to initiate key areas of cooperation in several fields. One of its key focus areas was exploring initiatives that will enhance government work at all levels based on AI solutions, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial intelligence.