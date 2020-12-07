Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs MoU with Palo Alto Networks to accelerate digital transformation agenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the government entity leading the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to maximise the value of services provided by the company to government entities in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, which was signed during GITEX Technology Week, is part of ADDA’s efforts aimed at leading the digital future of the Abu Dhabi government and supporting digital transformation in the emirate by using the latest technologies, defining strategies, policies and standards, and developing the digital infrastructure in partnership with the private and public sectors to enhance the effectiveness of government performance.

The agreement is aimed at facilitating the procurement of applications and advanced solutions provided by Palo Alto Networks to government entities and maximizing the value of services provided to these entities, in addition to providing support by Palo Alto Networks to Abu Dhabi’s government entities’ employees in areas including training and awareness.

Commenting on this cooperation, Engineer Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Director-General of ADDA, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Palo Alto Networks, which comes in line with ADDA’s vision for leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi and strengthening cooperation between government entities and strategic partners to promote innovation in various areas of government services.

"ADDA is keen on consolidating relations between the public and private sectors and working with strategic partners, such as Palo Alto Networks. This cooperation contributes to the authority’s efforts to lead the digital future of Abu Dhabi by enabling government partners to provide services and develop work systems in order to enrich the quality of life and increase growth opportunities for business and individuals," Al Askar added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ercan Aydin, Regional Vice President at Palo Alto Networks EMEA, added: "With the rapid rise and adoption of digital transformation within the majority of the sectors, businesses are undoubtedly more vulnerable to cyberthreats and breaches, and require higher security measures in place. With digital transformation regarded as high priority, Abu Dhabi has implemented several government initiatives to lead towards a smarter and more efficient environment in the future. We look forward to combining our technologies with ADDA’s vision of leading the city’s digital future to create simple yet innovative ways to securely navigate digital transformation."

ADDA is committed to establishing partnerships with leading private sector and IT companies in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s strategic vision for building an ecosystem that aims to not only improve the efficiency of the government work system, but also the level of services provided to the customers by harnessing the latest technologies and digital solutions to serve the community.