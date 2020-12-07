Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to bring benefits to government entities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 7th December 2020 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the government entity leading the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to maximize the value of services provided by the company to government entities in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, which was signed during GITEX Technology Week, is part of ADDA’s efforts aimed at leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi government and supporting digital transformation in the emirate by using the latest technologies, defining strategies, policies and standards, and developing digital infrastructure in partnership with the private and public sectors to enhance the effectiveness of government performance.

The agreement is aimed at facilitating the utilization of applications and advanced solutions provided by HPE to government entities, maximizing the value of services provided to these entities, and providing support through HPE to Abu Dhabi’s government entities’ employees in many fields including, skills training, expertise and more.

Commenting on this cooperation, Engineer Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Director-General of ADDA, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with HPE, which comes in line with ADDA’s vision for leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi and strengthening cooperation between government entities and strategic partners to promote innovation in various areas of government services.

"ADDA is keen on consolidating relations between the public and private sectors and working with strategic partners, such as HPE. This cooperation contributes to supporting the authority’s efforts to lead the digital future of Abu Dhabi by supporting government partners to provide services and develop work systems in order to enrich the quality of life and increase growth opportunities for business and individuals," Al Askar added.

Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director, HPE UAE, added his comments, saying: "Our longstanding partnership with ADDA continues to grow from strength-to-strength. We are excited to be part of Abu Dhabi’s digitalization journey by bolstering local skills and expertise, as well as providing tailored technological solutions. ADDA is implementing some of the most advanced digital transformation initiatives in the world to deliver advanced public services to its citizens, and we are proud to be working with them on this ambitious drive."

ADDA is committed to establishing partnerships with leading private sector and IT companies in line with the Abu Dhabi government strategic vision for building an ecosystem that aims to not only improve the efficiency of the government work system, but also the level of services provided to the customers by harnessing the latest technologies and digital solutions to serve the community.