Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agreement with F5 to accelerate digital transformation agenda

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, DGS, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the government entity leading the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with F5, the leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, to maximize the value of services provided by the company to government entities in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, which was signed during GITEX Technology Week, is part of ADDA’s efforts aimed at leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi government and supporting digital transformation in the emirate by using the latest technologies, defining strategies, policies and standards, and developing the digital infrastructure in partnership with the private and public sectors to enhance the effectiveness of government performance.

The agreement is aimed at facilitating the procurement of advanced solutions provided by F5 to government entities and maximize the value of services provided to these entities. This includes automation, security, performance, and insight solutions that allow organisations to focus on their core business, boost speed to market, improve operations, and build trust with end users and stakeholders.

F5 will also provide additional support to Abu Dhabi government entities, including training and awareness.

Commenting on this cooperation, Engineer Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Director-General of ADDA, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with F5, which comes in line with ADDA’s vision for leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi and strengthening cooperation between government entities and strategic partners to promote innovation in various areas of government services.

"ADDA is keen on consolidating relations between the public and private sectors and working with strategic partners, such as F5. This cooperation contributes to the authority’s efforts to lead the digital future of Abu Dhabi by enabling government partners to provide services and develop work systems in order to enrich the quality of life and increase growth opportunities for business and individuals," Al Askar added.

Mohammed Abukhater, RVP for middle East and Africa at F5, added: "Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation ambitions are impressive on a world scale, and F5 is proud to work closer with ADDA to help bring them to life with power and impact. F5 provides the broadest set of application services for enterprise-grade apps, whether on-premises or across multi-cloud environments. By joining forces with ADDA, we will be in our best position yet to deliver and secure extraordinary digital experiences to government entities across Abu Dhabi."

ADDA is committed to establishing partnerships with leading private sector and IT companies in line with the Abu Dhabi government strategic vision for building an ecosystem that aims to not only improve the efficiency of the government work system, but also the level of services provided to the customers by harnessing the latest technologies and digital solutions to serve the community.