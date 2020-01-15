UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company Announces New Supply Of Recycled Water To Saadiyat Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company announces new supply of recycled water to Saadiyat Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, ADDC – a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation , ADPower – announced today that it has successfully begun the supply of recycled water to Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Approximately, 4.4 million imperial gallons per day of recycled water is now supplied to the island’s community for landscaping, significantly reducing its reliance on desalinated water. ADDC has connected Saadiyat Island to the existing recycled water network from Yas Island.

Recognising the potential of this untapped resource –as well as its sustainable impact on Abu Dhabi – ADDC has been developing the recycled water network’s extension. The project is the first phase of a programme that aims to further enhance the utilisation of recycled water in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reducing reliance on desalinated and ground water for landscaping and agriculture uses. The next phases of the programme will expand to include irrigation to other parts of the Emirate, extending the use of recycled water beyond landscaping irrigation.

Saeed Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of ADDC, said, "Water is one of the world’s most precious resources, requiring careful management, maintenance and deployment. We must constantly seek sustainable and practical solutions for optimal utilisation. Our new recycled water project is a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi’s sustainability objectives, as it maximises the use of desalinated water, prevents the depletion of natural ground water and channels untapped recycled water for municipality irrigation. This is just one step in a broader initiative that will drive our Emirate’s sustainable growth and development for decades to come."

Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity sector is a driving force for sustainability in the UAE as the water and electricity sector undergoes a comprehensive transformation, with its operating companies, such as ADDC, demonstrating significant progress and performance in regards to sustainable initiatives that shape the nation’s future.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Agriculture UAE Company Abu Dhabi Progress From Million

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Ain Municipality commence AED119.3 mi ..

16 minutes ago

Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for u ..

57 seconds ago

Mohsin remembered on his 24th death anniversary

58 seconds ago

Iran's Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after je ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC’s sustainability goals highlighted at Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Israel starts exposing natural gas to Egypt

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.