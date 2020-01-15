Abu Dhabi Distribution Company announces new supply of recycled water to Saadiyat Island

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, ADDC – a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation , ADPower – announced today that it has successfully begun the supply of recycled water to Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Approximately, 4.4 million imperial gallons per day of recycled water is now supplied to the island’s community for landscaping, significantly reducing its reliance on desalinated water. ADDC has connected Saadiyat Island to the existing recycled water network from Yas Island.

Recognising the potential of this untapped resource –as well as its sustainable impact on Abu Dhabi – ADDC has been developing the recycled water network’s extension. The project is the first phase of a programme that aims to further enhance the utilisation of recycled water in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reducing reliance on desalinated and ground water for landscaping and agriculture uses. The next phases of the programme will expand to include irrigation to other parts of the Emirate, extending the use of recycled water beyond landscaping irrigation.

Saeed Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of ADDC, said, "Water is one of the world’s most precious resources, requiring careful management, maintenance and deployment. We must constantly seek sustainable and practical solutions for optimal utilisation. Our new recycled water project is a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi’s sustainability objectives, as it maximises the use of desalinated water, prevents the depletion of natural ground water and channels untapped recycled water for municipality irrigation. This is just one step in a broader initiative that will drive our Emirate’s sustainable growth and development for decades to come."

Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity sector is a driving force for sustainability in the UAE as the water and electricity sector undergoes a comprehensive transformation, with its operating companies, such as ADDC, demonstrating significant progress and performance in regards to sustainable initiatives that shape the nation’s future.