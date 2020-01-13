Abu Dhabi Distribution Company reinforces commitment to sustainability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, ADDC – a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, ADPower – illustrated a number of its most advanced initiatives at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW 2020, reinforcing its firm commitment to driving sustainability within its operations and customer base, and accelerating the emirate's progress alongside the UAE’s sustainability goals.

Commenting on the initiatives, Saeed Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of ADDC, said, "Implementing sustainable practices in our business is not just about corporate social responsibility; it is a key part of our business strategy. It means we are operating in a smarter capacity, driving value for our business and the environment, while improving customers’ experience."

"Moving to a sustainable business model has led to the deployment of disruptive technologies, practices and policies that have minimised our impact on the environment, allowed us to better manage consumption and resources, while improving quality, delivery and reliability for our customers," Al Suwaidi added.

ADDC’s first initiative, Smart Grid Implementation Management, is an innovative system that allows ADDC to intelligently meet the demands of modern energy distribution throughout the Emirate.

The company’s second initiative, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, is an intelligent system that utilises two-way communication to supply meaningful data, paving the way for analytical solutions.

ADDC’s third initiative is its pioneering AquaTEC Biomonitoring System, a smart 24/7 real-time analysis process that gives ADDC the ability to do evaluate water quality as a first line of defence.

Abu Dhabi’s major water and electricity sector is a Strategic Partner at ADSW 2020. ADDC – alongside Emirates Water and Electricity Company, Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, Al Ain Distribution Company and Al Mirfa Power Company – has a strong presence across various platforms, with significant participation during the week’s iconic World Future Energy Summit and Exhibition.