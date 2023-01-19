UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company Unveils AED20mn Investment To Reduce Electricity Consumption In Mosques

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity consumption in mosques

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) In line with the country’s strategy to conserve resources and rationalise consumption using the latest technology, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments (AWQAF) to invest approximately AED20 million in a project that will optimise air conditioning (AC) equipment in 850 mosques, which equals 65 percent of the mosques in the Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra regions.

Combined, these mosques serve over half a million worshippers.

Through the collaboration between ADDC and AWQAF, the project will reduce 20 percent of electricity consumption in these mosques, saving 26 gigawatt-hours of electricity and approximately 4,600 tonnes of CO2 annually – equivalent to taking more than 900 vehicles off the road for a year.

The initiative will contribute to Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy, which aims to reduce overall electricity consumption by 22 percent and water consumption by 32 percent in the emirate by 2030.

Saeed Mohammad Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of ADDC, said, “Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, our collaboration with AWQAF encompasses a comprehensive approach to use energy more efficiently in Abu Dhabi mosques. It is a testament to the potential of these types of projects in dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the overall carbon footprint. With the right mix of expertise and innovation, the ADDC will continue to develop initiatives to facilitate a more sustainable future.”

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of AWQAF, affirmed the authority’s eagerness to upgrade mosques in accordance with the commandments of islam.

This includes providing a clean and comfortable environment for worshippers, utilising the latest technology available to improve services, and instituting regulations that ensure the effective management of mosques.

He praised the UAE leadership, indicating that the signing of this agreement aligns with the authority’s strategy and plans for rationalising electricity consumption in mosques, stemming from the wise leadership’s interest in achieving a balance between economic and energy conservation requirements to reduce the operating costs of mosques and their associated institutions in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the agreement, the ADDC will provide smart, programmable thermostats that can be monitored and controlled remotely to maintain optimal temperatures while keeping power consumption low and prolonging the life of the air-conditioning equipment.

The control system will also perform predictive maintenance activities using performance metrics to forecast maintenance needs, minimising major equipment failure and saving energy. In addition, a control room featuring advanced technology with live control and monitoring will be established at an AWQAF facility to keep track of equipment performance in all participating mosques while maintaining targeted consumption for long-term sustainability.

The ADDC’s long-standing partnership with AWQAF has already helped reduce the volume of water used for ablution in more than 600 mosques. That partnership led to annual savings of approximately 700,000 cubic metres of water.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Vehicles Road All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

43 seconds ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

52 seconds ago
 UAE President receives Egyptian President

UAE President receives Egyptian President

59 seconds ago
 US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Ki ..

US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Killed Ukrainian Interior Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 DMT partners with Korean entities to promote use o ..

DMT partners with Korean entities to promote use of low-carbon hydrogen in publi ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military camp in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military camp in Somalia

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.