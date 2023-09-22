Abu Dhabi DoE delegation explores enhancing energy cooperation in France, Germany

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2023) A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), led by Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, DoE Under-Secretary, travelled to the French Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany to meet with several high-ranking government officials and stakeholders in the energy sectors of both countries.

Al Rumaithi emphasised that the visit is a continuation of the Department's tireless efforts to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability while driving the energy transition in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also aims to expand collaboration and exchange expertise with major global organisations.

He added, "The visit represented a significant opportunity to learn about the efforts of leading international institutions in addressing challenges in the field of energy transition, as well as key solutions adopted to overcome them. The journey also involved identifying the best policies and regulations in the sector. This includes mechanisms for energy market reform, institution design, economic indicators and pricing, governance, energy efficiency, demand-side management, and green hydrogen.

The DoE Under-Secretary met with Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France. During the meeting, they discussed the Department’s efforts, strategies, and regulatory policies in developing the energy sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reviewed the Department’s significant achievements in support of the country’s efforts to make the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative a reality. Additionally, the two sides discussed the UAE's preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) later this year in Expo City Dubai.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of the International Energy Agency (IEA), where Al Rumaithi met with Mary Bowers Warrick, Deputy Executive Director of IEA.

During the meeting, Al Rumaithi presented the role of the DoE in leading the energy transition in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and highlighted the key policies and regulations that contribute to supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Additionally, the presentation covered the progress of the strategic partnership signed in 2019 between the DoE and IEA.

The delegation also visited several institutions, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Energy Regulatory Authority, the French EDF Group, and the International Council on Large Electric Systems. The delegation also met with Audrey Jorn, CEO of Engie, to learn about district cooling systems and the activities of the Hypervision Center.

In the Federal Republic of Germany, the DoE delegation met with Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to Germany. During the meeting, they discussed the role of the DoE in the comprehensive development of the sector and its contribution to supporting sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi. They also discussed top energy projects in both the UAE and Germany.

Furthermore, the UAE Embassy in Berlin hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Emirati-German Dialogue on Energy Transition", which brought together the DoE delegation and German counterparts in the presence of the UAE Ambassador to Germany. This dialogue covered the strategic objectives of Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035, aiming to generate 60 percent of Abu Dhabi’s electricity from clean and renewable sources by 2035. Additionally, both parties discussed key lessons learned, challenges encountered, and best practices in energy transition in their respective countries.

The delegation conducted field visits to several German international companies, including Siemens, 50Hertz, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany (BMWK). These visits aimed to enhance opportunities for cooperation in developing innovative tech solutions in various vital areas of the energy sector, especially energy transition and green hydrogen.