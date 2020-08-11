Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Takween’ Summer Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, ECA, the Authority today announced the launch of the ‘Takween’ Summer Programme to ensure parents, caregivers, and children under the age of eight have access to appropriate services to achieve the comprehensive development of their children and work for their wellbeing.

Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, as well as several major national and international companies, the programme consists of numerous integrated developmental, educational, recreational initiatives and activities that aim to provide support for children, parents, and caregivers.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab affirmed Abu Dhabi’s enthusiasm to achieve sustainable development in the early childhood sector, advance provided services and its continuous endeavour to improve the quality of life in various sectors, develop a comprehensive human capital strategy, enhance skills of national capabilities to contribute to the growing economy through various strategic plans and programmes.

Additionally, ECA is committed to developing a strong foundation to build a knowledge-based economy especially in the areas of early childhood, a positive and advanced environment characterized by proactive communication and effective practices to enable parents and caregivers and thus provide the optimal child development.

Sheikh Theyab added that the ‘Takween’ Summer Programme considers the strategic pillars that ECA is built upon in collaboration with strategic partners to enrich early childhood sector. The programme will also establish the foundation for a comprehensive development approach targeting all segments of society, to define the importance of early childhood in the early ages and enhance parental capabilities to support the development of their children and ensure their well-being. The summer programme also aims to promote positive behaviours that can benefit children, highlighting the UAE’s efforts and significant role in providing a strong foundation for children to develop and flourish through offering high-quality services.

On this occasion, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, reaffirmed the active role of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, saying, "The Authority spares no efforts to provide all aspects of support and care for holistic early childhood development."

She added, "We value our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Development especially when it comes to training caregivers. The Ministry in collaboration with its partners has made promising strides in the early childhood sector in line with the directives of our wise leadership and UAE national agenda that gives early childhood a top priority.

Educational directives at a global level prioritize quality early childhood education as a critical stage in developing students’ tendencies and expanding their potentials in line with the development requirements of each country. Therefore, early childhood is viewed as a future national incubator for qualified and competent human resources in all areas."

Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, said, "We are extremely proud of government efforts in Abu Dhabi, which aim to expand children’s potentials and enhance their knowledge at an early stage. There is no doubt that the ‘Takween’ Summer Programme will play a vital role in stimulating brain development in children to learn, explore, and fully prepare them for the next stage of their educational journey."

She added, "Our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority support our vision in the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge to enable minds and provide an integrated education system and quality education services to all students from day one at school and university to meet Abu Dhabi’s market needs, boosting the prosperity of the emirate."

The ‘Takween’ Summer Programme will include various initiatives and activities such as 146 training workshops for staff working at nurseries as well as parents being hosted by a group of leading experts. Under the theme "We Work for a Better Future", the workshop aims to train workforce at nurseries and introduce them to best practices especially during the pandemic.

Additionally, as part of "Takween" Summer Programme, two programmes designed to serve and support families. One for families with children of determination and the other for all families in general titled "Motherhood and Parenthood during COVID 19 and Beyond".

The programme includes 12 training plans per week with goals to provide credible and safe sources for parents and caregivers to maximize summer vacation benefits. Participants will receive certificates of achievement upon completion of the programme.

"Takween" programme will also include Lamsa Summer Camp, which aims to foster a culture that encourages positive and healthy use of technology including smartphones and screens and empower parents and caregivers with innovative tools to develop children’s capabilities. The Camp will provide parents and their children interactive recreational, educational and entertainment activities that are free of charge until the end of 2020.