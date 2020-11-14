Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to launch educational campaign at Umm Al Emarat Park

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI,14th November 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches an educational campaign at Umm Al Emarat Park starting tomorrow to raise awareness among the local community with the important ways and mechanisms of caring for children during their early years of development (0 - 8 years old), the campaign is based on a series of activities and signages that offers parents and children a unique interactive and educational experience.

The purpose of the event is aligned with Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s mission in enhancing the programs related to early childhood, and to achieve the optimal growth of children starting from the period of pregnancy till the age of 8, and to also promote their safety and well-being within four main areas: Health and Nutrition, Child and Protection, Family Support and Early and Education Care.

The campaign will continue until the end of this year, where the authority provides a set of valuable information about early childhood development through interactive screens and educational films shown around the park, including the big cinema screen for children. Covering various educational information and facts related to caring for children and the best technological and scientific methods that contribute to the development of children in their early years.

By scanning a special QR code, the participants will be able to participate in the maze activity and answer questions related to early childhood development. This way, the participants will have the chance to enrich their understanding and knowledge about topics related to early childhood.

Thamer Rashed Al Qasimi, Acting Executive Director, Special Projects & Outreach at Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: "Based on Abu Dhabi’s Early Childhood Authority Strategy for 2035 we want to ensure children, parents, and caregivers have access to appropriate services to support optimal child development. We also aim to create a robust ecosystem to promote accountability and continuous quality improvement and this campaign is one of the initiatives organized by the authority in the effort to provide the best educational environment for the upbringing of children in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"

Al Qasimi is inviting everyone to visit the maze activity in Umm Al Emarat Park and be a part of this educational initiative which will be in Arabic and English; to provide them with the opportunity to gain more reliable information about caring for children starting from their early stages of life to the age of 8 where the authority was keen to design the educational campaign in a simple and clear way for the visitors.

Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communications Department, said: "We are excited to partner with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority on this important campaign that sheds light on the cruciality of early childhood development through a fun, safe and family-friendly activity. With curiosity-igniting attractions like the animal barn, the botanic garden, the children’s garden, and more, a core foundation of Umm Al Emarat Park is education through recreation. The Park constantly seeks to introduce new means of explorative learning through play, and we’re confident that this partnership will positively enrich children and families’ knowledge while they have fun.

Kablawi added: "Since its re-opening on July 04, and in line with government directives, Umm Al Emarat Park has been working tirelessly to ensure that the highest standards of safety and precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are applied."

The maze activity will be available to the visitors of the park during its regular opening hours until the end of the year. The authority was keen to ensure the adoption of the general safety requirements and precautionary measures followed to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority is a government agency based in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, aiming to support holistic development of children. The authority is also working on developing policies and enacting laws and legislation based on scientific research concerned with early childhood.