UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit To Take Place On February 28

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Economic Summit, set to take place on 28th February, will bring together experts from the worlds of government, business, finance and technology to explore new frontiers of growth.

The summit is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and organised by Economist Impact

Taking place under the theme “Looking Ahead: the new frontiers of economic growth”, the one-day summit will map the new contours of the global economic landscape, the changes in the past five years and identify the best approaches to capitalising on trends, including digitisation and sustainability.

Over 25 speakers and 300 attendees from the worlds of government, business finance and technology will gather in Abu Dhabi to consider strategies and solutions.

The summit will highlight the unique circumstances of the middle East and the GCC in particular, as it is a region with a growing population and increasing geopolitical relevance.

The interplay between the government and private sector will be a consistent theme.

Private trade and investment are the essential engine of economic growth. However, states around the world have a responsibility to provide some level of support and regulation so that economic growth is equitable.

Speakers and panellists will discuss policy options available for governments, in addition to strategies for strengthening national capabilities and blueprints for developing corporate ecosystems which are innovative and dynamic rather than bureaucratic.

Another topic present throughout the dialogue will be sustainability. Building towards a greener and more efficient economic model is imperative, and experts will discuss how to maintain focus on this goal despite the distractions of economic cycles and short-term politics.

The summit will also examine the so-called “talent crunch”. Navigating to the new frontiers of economic growth will require a different sort of workforce, one in which digital skills are at a premium. Participants will consider how organisations must adapt to find, develop and keep the best people in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Abu Dhabi Middle East February From Government Best

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

3 minutes ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

16 minutes ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

1 hour ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting ..

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.