Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 discussed at GMIS

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 was the central focus of a panel discussion yesterday, on the second day of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, being held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The panel included Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO, Emirates Steel and Ahmed Al Balooshi, Executive Director, Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, who discussed the multiple diversification initiatives underway in the Abu Dhabi including moving into new target sectors such as aerospace, defence, and automotive.

Ahmed Al Balooshi said SMEs were an essential part of Abu Dhabi’s diversification plans and explained how the emirate has been revising its policies and legislation to make it easier and more attractive for SMEs to invest in its industrial sector, including changes to labour and land lease regulations and the introduction of local content requirements. Al Balooshi also revealed that a new industrial fund would be launched by the end of the year, which would support the growth of the SME sector.

"We are putting a lot of effort into reducing the operational cost of SMEs and entrepreneurs," Al Balooshi said.

Saeed Al Remeithi detailed how Emirates Steel has developed in tandem with Abu Dhabi’s diversification ambitions and, having supported the UAE’s construction boom, it was now looking to become a catalyst for a downstream metals industry by increasing its flat steel production in the next few years. Al Remeithi also mentioned how Emirates Steel was supporting Abu Dhabi’s environmental initiatives and had reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 40% through a joint carbon capture project with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). He said he believed hydrogen could replace natural gas in the steel production process in the not-so-distant future.

A joint initiative of the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, GMIS is the world’s first cross-industry platform that unites manufacturers, governments and non-governmental organisations, technologists, and investors to build a roadmap towards investing in capabilities needed to position the manufacturing sector at the forefront of global economic growth.