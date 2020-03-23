UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Economy Temporarily Closes Fitness Centres, Bodybuilding Halls, Health Clubs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:45 AM

Abu Dhabi Economy temporarily closes fitness centres, bodybuilding halls, health clubs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) As part of the country-level precautionary measures taken to stem the transmission of COVID19, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has sent a circular directing all health clubs, fitness centres, and bodybuilding halls across the emirate to temporarily suspend operations until end of March 2020.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADDED, said the new decision is part of the additional steps taken by the government of Abu Dhabi to curb the spread of the novel virus outbreak.

"All departments concerned have to ensure compliance and immediate enforcement of the new decision," he added, noting that ADDED's inspection teams will carry out field campaigns and take legal action against the violators.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi March 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves additional AED16 billion stim ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

4 hours ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

4 hours ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.