Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurates Al Razeen field hospital

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 13th May 2020 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic has inaugurated a field hospital at Al Razeen as part of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s field hospital initiative.

The hospital has been constructed following directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enhance the capabilities of the UAE’s health sector, and to provide the best quality healthcare services to all sections of the community.

In addition to Razeen field hospital, the committee is working on 4 further field hospitals. A facility in Al Mafraq with the same capacity is one week from completion. Further facilities in Mussafah, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah will follow.

Housing 200 beds and 50 ICU beds, the new field hospital will enhance the capabilities of the health sector to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). It was constructed within just 9 days, thanks to the round the clock efforts of a specialist team of 317 people, including engineers and supervisors.

The hospital covers an area of 46,500 square feet, and has been constructed using state-of-the-art technology in all units and facilities, including safety floorings, as per industry safety standards for preventative medicine.

The hospital includes entertainment and recreation facilities, including personal iPad devices, TVs and headphones connected to beds, as well as high-speed internet services, to occupy patients during treatment and isolation periods.

The hospital is equipped with examination rooms, X-ray units, pharmacies, storage areas, restrooms, toilets, and restaurants to meet the requirements of the 120+ staff members and patients.20 highly-qualified doctors, 50 nurses, and more than 50 medical and administrative staffers and workers are working in this hospital.

The hospital is centrally air-conditioned, using unique systems of pressurized-negative air to enhance the quality of air and ventilation, and to distribute the air inside wards only in order to prevent spreading the contagion to other areas of the hospital through ventilation systems.

Thermal cameras, closed-circuits cameras, fire systems, highly-equipped intensive care units, self-disinfection gates, WCs for authorised doctors and staffers only (to avoid contagion), are also within the hospital’s facilities.

The inauguration of Al Razeen Field Hospital follows the opening of a number of field hospitals and health centers throughout the UAE. The new facilities are part of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s initiative to strengthen the UAE’s ongoing preventative and precautionary measures to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), to enhance the capabilities of healthcare services, and to ensure the health and safety of the whole community.