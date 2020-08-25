UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Strengthens Precautionary Entry Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee strengthens precautionary entry measures

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th August 2020 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced today, that, in cooperation with the Department of Health, it has approved two tests to enter the emirate in a step that enhances precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The new measures will become effective Thursday August 27, 2020 and will allow entry into the Emirate of Abu Dhabi within 48 hours from receiving a negative PCR test result. The measures will also allow entry within 48 hours from receiving a negative DPI laser test result provided it is supplemented with a negative PCR test result received within 6 days prior to entry.

The Committee stipulated that the same type of test cannot be taken twice in a row within 6 days.

Volunteers taking part in the Phase III trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine are exempt from these measures and are authorised to use emergency vehicle lanes for a smooth journey.

The Committee affirmed that legal measures will be taken against those not complying with the measures and procedures related to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and that violating these entry procedures will result in penalties and fines, as outlined by the Attorney General.

The Committee, in cooperation with the Department of Health and other related authorities in the emirate, will continue their efforts to build on the gains achieved so far to ensure overcoming the pandemic completely. The Committee renews its appeal to all members of the society to continue their cooperation and commitment to follow all preventive and precautionary measures.

