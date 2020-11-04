UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Updates Procedures For Entering Emirate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates procedures for entering emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updated its procedures for entering the emirate, to support the precautionary measures and detect coronavirus, COVID-19, cases at an earlier stage.

The update obliges residents and visitors to undergo additional tests in the emirate based on their period of stay.

According to the new procedures, all residents and visitors entering the emirate from Sunday, 8th November, 2020, must undergo a nasal swab (PCR) test on the fourth day of their stay.

This test is mandatory for those who are staying in the emirate for four consecutive days or more.

Similarly, If their stay is for eight consecutive days or more, they are required to undergo an additional PCR test on the eighth day.

All those who entered the emirate before 8th November will follow the previous procedure that requires a PCR test on the sixth day after entry. Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors will continue to enter the emirate upon showing a negative PCR test or laser-based DPI test within 48 hours after receiving their results.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi November Sunday 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stocks push higher despite US vote uncertainty

7 minutes ago

Electricity issues of Swabi to be resolved: Asad Q ..

7 minutes ago

Almost 90% of South Koreans Believe Ban on Rallies ..

7 minutes ago

Trump Says Strange Democrat-Led States Flipped Ove ..

8 minutes ago

Austria intelligence was warned attacker tried to ..

8 minutes ago

Law Minister holds meeting with district & session ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.