Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Approves Remote Learning For First Two Weeks Of New School Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves remote learning for first two weeks of new school term

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge, has approved remote learning for the first two weeks of the new school term, starting 3rd January 2021, for all students at both public and private schools in the emirate.

The decision was made to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and school staff.

The committee also confirmed that all students, teachers and school staff returning to the UAE from international travel through any of the country’s airports or ports must adhere to quarantine measures implemented in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The committee also stressed the importance of parents, students, and academic and administration staff adhering to all preventive and precautionary measures to protect their health and maintain public safety.

