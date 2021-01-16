Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates procedures to enter the emirate from within the UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2021 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country as part of proactive efforts to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19. The new procedures are effective from Sunday, 17 January.

The committee approved allowing entry into the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result, instead of 72 hours. It also approved mandatory PCR tests on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more.

The day of entry into Abu Dhabi is counted as day one.

The procedures apply to all UAE citizens and residents, including Abu Dhabi residents, except for those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes and volunteers in the Phase III vaccine clinical trials who have an active status (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app.

The committee renewed its call on community members to continue their cooperation and commitment to following preventive and precautionary measures, reminding everyone that those who fail to follow the procedures are liable for fines.