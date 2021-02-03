Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves resumption of in-classroom learning from 14 February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, has approved the resumption of in-classroom education for all grades in Abu Dhabi schools from 14th February, while keeping e-learning as an option until the end of the school year.

In a statement the Committee said it "has approved a preventive protocol specific to the schooling community, encompassing academic and administrative staff and students, to be implemented until the end of the school year."

It also pointed out that 60 percent of educators and school staff have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine during the ten-day vaccination campaign held across Abu Dhabi between 17th-26th January.

It added, "The Committee, in coordination with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has reviewed, evaluated and updated existing precautionary measures to adapt to COVID-19 related developments and ensure the safety of students and academic and administrative staff.

"The Committee has also held workshops with operators to increase awareness of the updated protocol and ensure compliance when students return to schools."