Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee increases workplace attendance in government entities and companies to 60%

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved increasing workplace attendance to 60 percent for all employees and outsourced workers in government entities and companies effective from 30 May 2021.

The committee also approved the continuation of remote working for employees aged 60 and above and employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity. Remote working also applies to employees of determination, pregnant and nursing employees and one of the parents of a child studying remotely grades 10 and below, until the end of the current school term.

The committee also approved compulsory periodic testing for all employees to enter the workplace with cost borne by the individual. Those with vaccination exemption certificates are exempted from bearing the cost.

Unvaccinated employees must test weekly, while those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days ago must test monthly, to be eligible to enter the workplace. However, those vaccinated who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempt from these tests.