UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Increases Workplace Attendance In Government Entities And Companies To 60%

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee increases workplace attendance in government entities and companies to 60%

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved increasing workplace attendance to 60 percent for all employees and outsourced workers in government entities and companies effective from 30 May 2021.

The committee also approved the continuation of remote working for employees aged 60 and above and employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity. Remote working also applies to employees of determination, pregnant and nursing employees and one of the parents of a child studying remotely grades 10 and below, until the end of the current school term.

The committee also approved compulsory periodic testing for all employees to enter the workplace with cost borne by the individual. Those with vaccination exemption certificates are exempted from bearing the cost.

Unvaccinated employees must test weekly, while those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days ago must test monthly, to be eligible to enter the workplace. However, those vaccinated who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempt from these tests.

Related Topics

Immunity Abu Dhabi May Gold All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

29 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian State Secretary for ..

59 minutes ago

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

2 hours ago

KLM Says Reroutings From Belarus Will Not Affect F ..

4 minutes ago

Water line issues resolved on intervention of Ombu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.