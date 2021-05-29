Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee issues a reminder about home quarantine guidelines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th May 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has issued a reminder about home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Vaccinated individuals are required to spend five days in quarantine. They must take a PCR test on day four, and can remove the wristband on day five if they receive a negative test result.

Those who are unvaccinated are required to quarantine for 10 days. They must take a PCR test on day eight, and can remove the wristband on day 10 if they receive a negative test result.

All those who are registered for home quarantine can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at Mina Zayed Center, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Convention Centre and Al Dhafra Hospital.

The committee also urges all community members who suspect they have contacted an infected individual to self-isolate to protect the health and safety of their family members.