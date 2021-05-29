UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Issues A Reminder About Home Quarantine Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee issues a reminder about home quarantine guidelines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th May 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has issued a reminder about home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Vaccinated individuals are required to spend five days in quarantine. They must take a PCR test on day four, and can remove the wristband on day five if they receive a negative test result.

Those who are unvaccinated are required to quarantine for 10 days. They must take a PCR test on day eight, and can remove the wristband on day 10 if they receive a negative test result.

All those who are registered for home quarantine can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at Mina Zayed Center, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Convention Centre and Al Dhafra Hospital.

The committee also urges all community members who suspect they have contacted an infected individual to self-isolate to protect the health and safety of their family members.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi May Family All

Recent Stories

IWMB, CDA staff control fire at different sites of ..

15 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

15 minutes ago

Huge cache of crackers seized

15 minutes ago

Some 88,286 religious leaders mobilised to promote ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan has emerged as growth model despite coron ..

19 minutes ago

Ethiopia records 13 mln USD in revenue from Chines ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.