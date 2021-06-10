UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Approves Usage Of Green Pass On Alhosn App

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves usage of green pass on Alhosn app

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 9th June 2021 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved usage of green pass on Alhosn app, based on the emirate’s 4-pillar strategy to combat Covid-19 focused on vaccination, active contract tracings, safe entry and adopting preventive measures.

The committee approved the usage of green pass process exclusively for safe entry to shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, and restaurants and cafes. This will come into effective Tuesday 15 June 2021.

The committee clarified that these procedures complement existing and approved procedures for activities in vital sectors and apply to those aged 16 years and above.

