Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Expands Roll-out Of EDE Covid-19 Scanners Across Emirate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee expands roll-out of EDE Covid-19 scanners across emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced it will expand the roll-out of EDE COVID-19 scanners across the emirate following a successful pilot phase. The decision also follows the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s approval of EDE scanners as effective and viable detectors of the COVID-19 virus.

The decision is part of the emirate’s commitment to continuously enhancing COVID-19 precautionary measures that protect public health using the latest technology.

EDE scanning technology will also play a key role in limiting COVID-19 transmission by establishing safe zones that are subject to a series of preventive procedures.

Effective from 28 June, EDE scanners will be used at various shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points.

If the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected with COVID-19, they will not be permitted to enter and must follow the approved protocol and take a PCR test within 24 hours.

