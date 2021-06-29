UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Approves Allowing Only Vaccinated People To Enter Number Of Public Places

Tue 29th June 2021



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) After vaccinating more than 93% of target groups in the emirate and enhancing precautionary measures to preserve public health, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves allowing only those vaccinated to enter a number of public places The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing entry into a number of public places for only those vaccinated, effective from Friday 20 August 2021.

The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and complements preventive and precautionary measures taken to preserve public health. It also comes after vaccinating more than 93 per cent of target groups in Abu Dhabi.

The committee stated the decision would enhance safety in areas that have been subject to additional precautionary measures and provide enhanced protection for community members.

The committee approved the first phase to include shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

The first phase of the decision also includes gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children nurseries in the emirate.

The committee stated that the decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on Alhosn app, nor to children aged 15 and under.

The committee emphasised that the decision is part of proactive measures put in place by the emirate which also include pre-emptive testing campaigns in industrial areas and densely populated areas, the use of modern and innovative technologies to detect infection, and the ongoing vaccination campaign, including offering a booster dose to those eligible.

The committee continues to evaluate all procedures and measures as the situation evolves and stressed the importance of committing to precautionary measures as well as choosing to vaccine, with vaccination the most effective method for sustainable recovery.

