Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates operating capacity of multiple activities in the emirate

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th July 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the operating capacity of multiple activities in the emirate, effective from 18 July 2021.

Public beaches, public parks, private beaches and swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, gyms, gyms and spas in hotels, buses and public ferries are to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent and cinemas at 30 per cent capacity.

A maximum of three passengers may travel in a five-passenger taxi and four passengers in a seven-passenger taxi.

The decision is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to combat the pandemic, reinforcing the proactive and precautionary measures implemented by the emirate to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The committee called on community members to adhere to preventive measures, maintain physical distancing, and wear masks in public places to preserve public health gains.