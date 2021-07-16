UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Updates Procedures To Enter Abu Dhabi From Monday 19 July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from Monday 19 July

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th July 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved new entry requirements for Abu Dhabi from Monday 19 July, as part of proactive efforts to prevent Covid-19 variants and to ensure continuous testing.

The committee approved allowing entry to the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI result.

Those entering via PCR must take a PCR test on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and an additional test on day eight for those staying eight days or more.

Those entering via DPI must take a PCR test on day three of entry for those staying 48 hours or more, and an additional PCR test on day seven for those staying seven days or more.

A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times.

The procedures apply to all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents.

Those failing to take the required tests are liable for fines.

