Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Launches The National Sterilisation Programme From Monday 19 July

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:45 AM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee launches the National Sterilisation Programme from Monday 19 July

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th July 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the launch the National Sterilisation Programme, starting from Monday 19 July, as part of efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sterilisation will take place daily between midnight and 5am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.

The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.

To apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi emirate, visit www.adpolice.gov.ae

