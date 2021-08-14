UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Updates Travel Procedures For Citizens, Residents And Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates travel procedures for citizens, residents and visitors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, 15 August 2021.

Vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

The protocol applies to fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors as documented on Alhosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 9. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Independence Day celebrated in Sargodha

Independence Day celebrated in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 1,477,972 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1,477,972 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at NUML Rawalpindi

Flag hoisting ceremony held at NUML Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Italy Mulls Evacuation of Embassy Staff From Kabul ..

Italy Mulls Evacuation of Embassy Staff From Kabul - Di Maio

4 minutes ago
 Zambia vote results trickle in as social media ret ..

Zambia vote results trickle in as social media returns

17 minutes ago
 All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with record victor ..

All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with record victory over Wallabies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.