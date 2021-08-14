Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with COVID-19 positive case

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has updated the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a COVID-19 positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Effective from Sunday, 15 August 2021, those vaccinated must quarantine for 7 days and take a PCR test on day 6. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 7.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on day 9. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 10.

Those registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at SEHA Prime Assessment Centers at Zayed Port (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.