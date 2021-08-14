Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves entry process into public places limited to those vaccinated

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the entry process for public places limited to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists. The process will be implemented effective from Friday, 20 August 2021.

The approved process allows entry for those vaccinated with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days. Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days. Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry.

Unvaccinated individuals and those with grey status on Alhosn app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.

The committee also announced those with a new residency permit have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated.

The process to enter public places also applies to visitors and tourists, who should also adhere to the international travel protocol.

The committee explained that to maintain the vaccinated status on Alhosn app, a booster dose must be taken 6 months after receiving the second dose per the medical protocol for each vaccine.

A grace period of 30 days is given to all those who have taken their second dose more than 6 months ago, before their status will turn grey on 20 September. Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.

This follows the committee’s announcement last month that listed the public places limited to those vaccinated. These are shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks. The list also includes universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

The committee emphasised that the decision is part of the emirate’s proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus and its mutated strains. The committee stressed the importance of committing to precautionary measures as well as choosing to vaccinate, with vaccination the most effective method for sustainable recovery.