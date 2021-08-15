Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ISTIJABA emergency call centre

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved expanding the remit of ISTIJABA emergency call centre to provide all information related to the pandemic in the emirate through a unified and dedicated communications channel operating 24/7.

ISTIJABA call centre is available via the toll-free number 800 1717 or +971 800 1717 when calling from outside the UAE, and responds to queries related to Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, the emirate’s quarantine and isolation process, and mental health support.

ISTIJABA also responds to queries about the committee’s decisions and preventive and precautionary measures in the emirate, procedures to enter Abu Dhabi and for safe entry into public places, and Alhosn app for all users in the UAE.