Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Update Procedure To Enter Abu Dhabi Emirate From Within The UAE, For Vaccinated Citizens, Residents And Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 19th August 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, effective Friday, 20 August 2021.

According to the updated procedures, those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial can enter Abu Dhabi if they have green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn app. A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for 7 days.

No further testing after entering Abu Dhabi is required for those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial with green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn if remaining in the emirate. Visitors from abroad should also follow the relevant travel protocol.

The current testing procedures for those unvaccinated to enter the emirate remains the same. This requires a PCR test within 48 hours of entry or a DPI test within 24 hours of entry, as well as multiple additional tests if remaining in the emirate.

