UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Approves 'blue Schools' Initiative

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves &#039;blue schools&#039; initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the 'blue schools' initiative, which supports all Abu Dhabi schools to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.

To be implemented from the second term of the current academic year, the 'blue schools' initiative recognises vaccination as the key path to recovery, re-emphasises transparency, and enhances the learning and social experience of students.

Schools will be tiered based on student vaccination rates. Higher vaccinated schools will be able to gradually relax measures, including reduced social distancing requirements, relaxed mask-wearing protocols, increased classroom and school transport capacity, and a return to extra-curricular activities, in-school events and field trips.

The four tiers are ‘orange’ for schools with less than 50 percent of students vaccinated; ‘yellow’ for schools with 50-60 percent of students vaccinated; ‘green’ for schools with 65-84 percent of students vaccinated; and ‘blue’ for schools with 85 percent and above students vaccinated.

Free vaccines are available for children at various vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi, including the dedicated children’s vaccination centre at ADNEC. Pfizer-BioNTech is available for children aged 12 and over, and Sinopharm is available for children aged 3 and over.

Related Topics

Student Abu Dhabi All From

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince praises joint government effo ..

Sharjah Crown Prince praises joint government efforts to prepare for &#039;Shahe ..

8 minutes ago
 Macron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down

Macron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down

49 seconds ago
 Leader of Georgia's Main Opposition Party Stripped ..

Leader of Georgia's Main Opposition Party Stripped of His Mandate

51 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz challenges verdict in Avenfield Apart ..

Maryam Nawaz challenges verdict in Avenfield Apartment reference before IHC

9 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 9,055 new COVID-19 cases, lowerin ..

Philippines logs 9,055 new COVID-19 cases, lowering vaccination target for 2021

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.