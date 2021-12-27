UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Committee Updates Measures To Host Indoor And Outdoor Social Events And Family Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th December 2021 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated its guidelines for hosting indoor and outdoor social events and family celebrations in the emirate, to enhance precautionary measures and protect public health.

Effective 26 December 2021, venues hosting social events such as wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings are to operate at 60 per cent maximum occupancy. The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events should not exceed 50, and attendees at outdoor events and open-air activities should not number more than 150. Social events at home should not host more than 30 people.

Meanwhile, entry to social events requires adherence to existing precautionary measures, including showing green pass on Alhosn App and presenting a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours and wearing masks while observing physical distancing protocol.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee will increase inspection and monitoring to ensure compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures and help maintain a low Covid-19 infection rate in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The Committee urges the public to continue observing precautionary measures by avoiding crowded places, wearing masks that cover both nose and mouth, and practising physical distancing by keeping at least 2m apart, and regularly washing and sanitising hands.

The Committee also encourages those eligible to receive a booster vaccine dose, and maintain green status on Alhosn App through regular PCR testing.

