Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves remote learning for first two weeks of new school term

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has approved remote learning for the first two weeks of the new school term, for all students at both public and private schools in the emirate, including training institutes, colleges and universities to further protect health and safety of education community.

During these two weeks, ongoing testing campaigns will increase for education sector personnel and the situation will continue to be monitored to update protocols for the return to in-school learning.

The decision is taken as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and maintain low infection rates in the emirate.

The Committee urges parents, academic and administrative staff in all schools to receive a booster dose, to further protect themselves against the virus and help develop comprehensive protection for the wider community, which will guarantee a safe return to schools.

The committee has also stressed the importance of adhering to all preventive and precautionary measures to protect schooling community’s health and maintain public safety, by wearing masks that cover both nose and mouth, and practising physical distancing by keeping at least 2m apart, and regularly washing and sanitising hands.