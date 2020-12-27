Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing stations on Al Faya Road

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the establishment of 18 drive-through DPI testing stations on Al Faya Road before Ghantoot and approved to open new lanes at the entry points between Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to enhance the flow of entry into the emirate.

The new stations add to the network of testing centres in Abu Dhabi and other emirates to meet the screening needs of all visitors entering the emirate within 72 hours from receiving a negative test result.