Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, headed by Dr. Rauda Saeed Al Saadi, Director-General, during an official visit at the presidential office.

The visit is in line with the authority's commitment to keeping pace with the global technological advances in digital solutions that will enhance Abu Dhabi's leading position in adopting the latest technologies following leading international practices.

During the visit, the authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Estonia to exchange experiences in the field of digital government, strengthen their cooperation in the field of advanced technology, and promote their mutual interest and ongoing efforts in digital transformation. Both sides discussed best practices in customer experience, technological advances, digital solutions, data management, as well as the latest digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

Dr. Al Saadi said that the visit provided an opportunity to exchange knowledge on pioneering government experiences in digital transformation, identify the best international practices and the latest innovative technologies and how they are best applied in government services.

She further noted that ADDA works to provide integrated digital solutions, secure the digital infrastructure, and shape a digital future that ensures enhancing the quality of life of individuals and providing innovative digital solutions, in line with the Abu Dhabi leadership’s vision for the emirate.

The delegation held a series of meetings with Urmas Reinsalu, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Taimar Peterkop, the Secretary of State; Uku Sarekanno, the Director of Cyber Security; and Siim Sikkut, Chief Information Officer and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The meetings highlighted Estonia’s experience in digital government, which is known to be one of the most successful in the world. They also discussed common areas of interest such as customer experience, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and data management. ADDA’s delegation shared an overview of the Abu Dhabi Digital Strategy and the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services platform (TAMM).

The delegation concluded its agenda with a roundtable meeting organised by BHC Laboratories in the presence of the leading Estonian digital companies, digital governance, and cybersecurity, where they explored developments in digital transformation and how to enhance joint cooperation for key areas such as upgrading of services, data, and government solutions.