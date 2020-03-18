UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Executive Committee Holds Meeting Via Video Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Executive Committee of Abu Dhabi Executive Council held a video conference meeting today, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The Executive Committee praised Abu Dhabi’s technical readiness and infrastructure, and its advanced digital systems.

The meeting participants reviewed the flow of work through government systems, especially with regard to activating remote working systems, and the technological readiness of Abu Dhabi Government to allow and guarantee high quality online and digital services for individuals as well as and companies.

The Committee also discussed the initiatives implemented through the economic incentive package announced by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and praised the huge economic and social impact of these initiatives, and their role in maintaining the continuing development of Abu Dhabi.

The Committee commented that the positive impact of these initiatives will directly support the work and activities of small and medium enterprises and startups, and help them to face current challenges.

The latest developments of Abu Dhabi’s economic incentive programme, Ghadan 21, were also reviewed during the meeting, with its role in building the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s economy emphasised.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed reiterated that the programme’s initiatives, launched by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, ensures Abu Dhabi’s readiness to face various challenges through well-studied plans, and pre-emptive procedures that will have positive impact on Abu Dhabi’s community and business sector.

He said Ghadan21 will continue launching quality initiatives that will meet the expectations of the community and business sector in Abu Dhabi, and will boost the emirate’s sustainable development.

Sheikh Khalid stressed the importance of keeping a positive mind-set during this challenging phase, by seizing the opportunities that arise in order to have a long-term impact on the economy of Abu Dhabi.

He also praised the readiness of Abu Dhabi government entities’ digital systems, which are helping to smooth procedures and digital services, and ensure that government work systems in Abu Dhabi are focused on developing performance and providing high quality services based on the latest international standards and practices.

