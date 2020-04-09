Abu Dhabi Executive Committee issues resolution forming Wellbeing Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has issued a resolution forming the Abu Dhabi Emirate's Life Quality and Wellbeing Committee, chaired by the Chairman of the Department of Community Development.

The resolution named the chairman of the department of health, chairman of the department of education and knowledge, the undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, and the Undersecretary of the Department of Culture & Tourism, the Undersecretary of the Department of Government Support, the General Director of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, a representative of the Department of Municipalities and Transport- of an executive director level, as members of the committee.

The committee shall oversee and supervise all affairs of the community in Abu Dhabi in terms of education, health, agriculture, sports, housing, human resources and Emiratization, justice, security and safety, family and childhood, pensions, culture, and any other fields defined by the Executive Committee.

The committee shall also supervise and follow up on the indicators of quality of life and wellbeing within Abu Dhabi emirate, set all needed plans to improve the quality of life in cooperation with all relevant entities and bodies, supervise the implementation of the said plans, direct orders, orders of change, additional works, delay fines, due payments to contractors and consultants as within the AED250 million financial quorum of the committee.

The committee is also responsible for implementing the genera policies, comprehensive strategic plans approved by the Executive Council, evaluate them periodically, to review the general policies, strategic plans, and programmes, and to submit all that to the Executive Committee.

The committee shall also proposes initiatives and policies to develop the fields under its supervision, submit that to the Executive Committee, monitor and evaluate the performance of government entities in terms of fields under the supervision of the committee in relation to legislations, strategies, goals, programmes, services and budgets, review the decisions of the Executive Council, and to take any corrective measures and procedures in order to achieve the targeted goals of the committee.