Abu Dhabi Executive Committee issues resolution forming Infrastructure Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has issued a resolution forming the Abu Dhabi Emirate's Infrastructure Committee, chaired by the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The resolution stated the Chairman of the Department of Energy, the General Secretary of the Environment Authority, the Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Director General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, the Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre as members of the committee.

The committee shall oversee all infrastructure matters within Abu Dhabi Emirate in terms of the affairs of municipalities, environment, waste, transport, government capital projects, projects of public and private sector partnerships, urban planning projects, energy and any other fields or affairs decided by the committee.

The resolution stated that the committee is the authorized body to look into amendment applications, merger of approved capital projects-before announcing the related bids, to issue direct orders, look into bids, orders of change, additional works in the contracts of capital projects and contracts of operational expenses- as within the AED250 million financial quorum of the committee.

The committee shall also approve or amend the scope of work of the approved capital projects- provided that not exceeding 25 percent of the approved total budget of the said project, and within the financial quorum of the committee, and to look into due payments to contractors and consultants, final settlements, exemption from delay fines provided all that is within the financial quorum of the committee.

In terms of public and private projects partnerships, the committee is to ensure implementing the general policies and the comprehensive strategic plans approved by the Executive Council, and to evaluate that periodically, provided all that is falling within the financial quorum of the committee.

The committee shall also monitor the performance of government entities in relation to the fields under the supervision of the committee- with regard to implementing the legislations, strategies, goals, programmes and services, budgets and resolutions of the Executive Council, and to take any required corrective measures to ensure achieving the targeted goals, and to submit a related quarterly report to the Executive Committee.