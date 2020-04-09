UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Executive Committee Issues Resolution Forming Infrastructure Committee

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Abu Dhabi Executive Committee issues resolution forming Infrastructure Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has issued a resolution forming the Abu Dhabi Emirate's Infrastructure Committee, chaired by the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The resolution stated the Chairman of the Department of Energy, the General Secretary of the Environment Authority, the Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Director General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, the Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre as members of the committee.

The committee shall oversee all infrastructure matters within Abu Dhabi Emirate in terms of the affairs of municipalities, environment, waste, transport, government capital projects, projects of public and private sector partnerships, urban planning projects, energy and any other fields or affairs decided by the committee.

The resolution stated that the committee is the authorized body to look into amendment applications, merger of approved capital projects-before announcing the related bids, to issue direct orders, look into bids, orders of change, additional works in the contracts of capital projects and contracts of operational expenses- as within the AED250 million financial quorum of the committee.

The committee shall also approve or amend the scope of work of the approved capital projects- provided that not exceeding 25 percent of the approved total budget of the said project, and within the financial quorum of the committee, and to look into due payments to contractors and consultants, final settlements, exemption from delay fines provided all that is within the financial quorum of the committee.

In terms of public and private projects partnerships, the committee is to ensure implementing the general policies and the comprehensive strategic plans approved by the Executive Council, and to evaluate that periodically, provided all that is falling within the financial quorum of the committee.

The committee shall also monitor the performance of government entities in relation to the fields under the supervision of the committee- with regard to implementing the legislations, strategies, goals, programmes and services, budgets and resolutions of the Executive Council, and to take any required corrective measures to ensure achieving the targeted goals, and to submit a related quarterly report to the Executive Committee.

Related Topics

Resolution Budget Agriculture Abu Dhabi All From Government Million

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

1 hour ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

1 hour ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

1 hour ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.