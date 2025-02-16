Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution on folk arts performances in the emirate, to establish the Abu Dhabi Folk Arts Committee, chaired by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The committee includes representatives from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Department of Community Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Folklore and Theatre Society, and the Al Ain Folklore and Heritage Society.

The Abu Dhabi Folk Arts Committee is responsible for preparing and executing the strategy to preserve and promote the performance of various Emirati folk arts, including Al-Yowla, Al-Harbia, Al-Razfa and Al-Ayyala, among others.

The committee’s mandate includes enhancing the quality of performances by ensuring the availability of qualified and trained talents; proposing mechanisms and methods for teaching folk arts in the emirate based on approved curricula; setting regulations for issuance of permits, approvals and licences for individuals and groups performing folk arts; and establishing standards for training.

In coordination with relevant entities, the committee also oversees and monitors folk arts performances at official events and celebrations. It establishes evaluation standards, ensures their implementation, and organises awareness campaigns, programmes and workshops to emphasise the significance of folk arts as a traditional legacy and cultural heritage.

Additionally, the committee works to promote widespread passion and appreciation for folk arts, encourage enthusiasts, train and develop skilled performers, and propose relevant legislative frameworks.

