Abu Dhabi Executive Council Issues Resolution To Cancel Issuance Of Personal Importer Number, Renewal Fees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to cancel issuance of personal importer number, renewal fees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has approved a resolution to cancel the issuance of personal importer numbers and renewal fees related to various customs services fees required by the General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi in implementation to the Emiri Decree No.22 of 2005.

The resolution, which went on effect 28th June, 2020, aims to facilitate personal online shopping by reducing the costs of personal imports via the emirate’s ports, as a growing segment of the community shop for their needs on the internet.

The resolution highlights the keenness of the Abu Dhabi government to support all economic sectors, most notably the private sector, through facilitating the process of issuing personal importer numbers for individuals through the "TAMM" platform, which supports e-commerce activities in the emirate.

More Stories From Middle East

