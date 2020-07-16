UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Executive Council Issues Resolution To Organise Fundraising Activities In Emirate

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to organise fundraising activities in emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a Resolution, which will go into effect from the date of its issuance, expanding the mandate of the Department of Community Development to include the organisation, licencing, monitoring and supervision of fundraising activities in the emirate, according to the legislation in force.

The department plays a regulatory role, which is setting the legal framework organising the establishment of places of worship, associations of public benefit, clubs, and sports institutions, setting regulations for licences, inspection, and auditing of these bodies, and supervising compliance with the various enforced systems, regulations, and legislation.

