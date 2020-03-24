Abu Dhabi Executive Council moves government equity in some companies to ADQ

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council issued a resolution shifting Abu Dhabi government equity in some companies to ADQ.

The companies that will be shifted to ADQ are Tourism Investment Assets, Qaryat Al Beri Resort Development Company, B2B Hotels and Properties, Park Hospitality Investment, Emirates Pearl for Development and Investment, National Marine Dredging Company, The General Holding Corporation, Senaat), Image Nation (free zone).

The resolution gave directions to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to take all necessary procedures to shift the government shares in the National Marine Dredging Company, Emirates Driving Company to be under the ownership of ADQ.

Based on the resolution, ownership shares of Desert Islands Resort & Spa, Anantara, Al Yamm Villa Resort, Al Sahel Villa Resort, Seer Baniyas Island, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort will be under the ownership of the Tourism Investment Assets company.