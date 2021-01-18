UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Executive Council Restructures Board Of Al Ain Farms For Livestock Production

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Executive Council restructures board of Al Ain Farms For Livestock Production

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution to restructure the board of Al Ain Farms For Livestock Production, chaired by Mubarak Mattar Al Humairi.

Members of the new board are: Adel Abdulla Alhosani, Vice Chairman; Shabib Hamad Al Darmaki, Mohammed Hassan Al Hamdi, Sultan Saeed Al Jaberi, Elham Abdulghafour Al Qasim and Mohamed Loey Abdelfattah.

Related Topics

Resolution Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi calls on youth to lead designing ..

21 minutes ago

UAE signs agreement to host permanent headquarters ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Sta ..

2 hours ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

2 hours ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.