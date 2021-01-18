Abu Dhabi Executive Council restructures board of Al Ain Farms For Livestock Production

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution to restructure the board of Al Ain Farms For Livestock Production, chaired by Mubarak Mattar Al Humairi.
Members of the new board are: Adel Abdulla Alhosani, Vice Chairman; Shabib Hamad Al Darmaki, Mohammed Hassan Al Hamdi, Sultan Saeed Al Jaberi, Elham Abdulghafour Al Qasim and Mohamed Loey Abdelfattah.