Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of UAE President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council have taken the oath of office. The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the new council members, wishing them success in their roles. He emphasised the importance of collaboration in enhancing government performance and advancing it to the highest levels of competitiveness. The President called on the new members to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s developmental journey and elevate efforts to meet the aspirations of its community by fostering an ideal environment for living, working, and investing in Abu Dhabi in line with the emirate's future ambitions.

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed underlined the significance of enhancing Abu Dhabi's governmental systems and strengthening institutional values centred on excellence, innovation, and adaptability. He highlighted the need for continued efforts to propel growth and progress, ensuring that government performance meets the expectations of citizens and residents, achieves national objectives, and promotes sustainable development and social wellbeing.

Group photographs were taken of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.