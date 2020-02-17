Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Abu Dhabi Chamber to help UAE companies increase exports globally

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) The newly established Abu Dhabi Exports Office, ADEX, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Chamber, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to cooperate on a series of initiatives.

Through the partnership, the two entities aim to leverage the innovative financial products and services offered by the ADEX to elevate the international reputation of the UAE as a valuable and trusted trading partner, while helping national businesses expand their exports of UAE goods and services.

Mohamed Helal Al-Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Saeed Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General of ADEX, signed the MoU outlining the terms of the collaboration. The signing ceremony drew the participation of Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of ADEX.

The agreement enables members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to explore opportunities in international markets they may not have considered earlier to boost their export businesses.

Al Suwaidi said, "This MoU represents the first step for ADEX in building partnerships with public and private sector entities across the UAE export community. In doing so, it conveys a clear message to countries around the world that the UAE is a valuable business and trade partner.

"

The ADFD established ADEX in 2019 as part of its expanded mandate of investing in sustainable economic development across the UAE, in line with the UAE Vision 2021, the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al-Muhairi said, "The Abu Dhabi Chamber offers its members a raft of benefits such as direct access to importers, as well as innovative programmes and services to drive business development opportunities. We are proud to be the first chamber in the country to cooperate with the ADEX to positively benefit Abu Dhabi businesses and, ultimately, the wider UAE community."

Al Dhaheri said, "We support UAE national manufacturers and service providers of all sizes, covering all economic sectors, products and services. We help them enter new markets with confidence, knowing they have the direct backing of the ADEX and the UAE. We also seek to motivate foreign importers to do more business with UAE companies with the assurance that the ADEX safeguards their financial interests."

To mark the commencement of the partnership, the ADEX and the Abu Dhabi Chamber organised a joint workshop for the members of the Abu Dhabi business community.