UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Exports Office Takes Centerstage At TXF MENA Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), participated in the TXF MENA conference for the second consecutive year, affirming its commitment to exploring all feasible ways to fortify and extend the UAE’s export capabilities.

The event taking place on March 14-15 in Dubai brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the current economic climate and showcase innovative trade and export finance solutions that could help navigate some critical challenges in the middle East and North Africa region.
Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, said that ADEX’s participation in TXF MENA indicated the crucial role the organisation had been playing to develop the UAE’s export sector. “Our commitment to sustainable development is more important than ever in the year of COP28, and ADEX is dedicated to advancing this mission by facilitating the export of sustainable goods and services and promoting a green economy,” he added.
Khalil Al Mansoori, the Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, delivered the opening address, where he emphasised the importance of the event for the economies of the region, especially for countries like the UAE that have identified the export sector as a key driver of economic development.


He emphasised that ADEX’s efforts were aligned with the UAE’s strategies to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth, adding that the agency’s participation in TXF MENA was critical to its commitment to supporting the national economic agenda.

“As a prime export-financing agency working under the aegis of ADFD, one of our top priorities is to reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub of global trade and raise the contribution of national companies to the country’s exports, especially those that operate in vital sectors such as advanced industries, food, and energy security,” he said.
As the UAE prepares to host the global climate conference, ADEX has put a sharper focus on enabling local exporters to access necessary funds to beef up their efforts to develop and export renewable energy solutions to other countries, thereby promoting clean energy worldwide. “We believe that export finance can significantly contribute to the diversification of the country’s economy and help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.
The event included insightful panel discussions, country-focused workshops, product users’ forums, and round tables of heads of export and project finance.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Driver Middle East Hub March Event All Industry Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

1 hour ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

1 hour ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

1 hour ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.