Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), participated in the TXF MENA conference for the second consecutive year, affirming its commitment to exploring all feasible ways to fortify and extend the UAE’s export capabilities.

The event taking place on March 14-15 in Dubai brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the current economic climate and showcase innovative trade and export finance solutions that could help navigate some critical challenges in the middle East and North Africa region.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, said that ADEX’s participation in TXF MENA indicated the crucial role the organisation had been playing to develop the UAE’s export sector. “Our commitment to sustainable development is more important than ever in the year of COP28, and ADEX is dedicated to advancing this mission by facilitating the export of sustainable goods and services and promoting a green economy,” he added.

Khalil Al Mansoori, the Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, delivered the opening address, where he emphasised the importance of the event for the economies of the region, especially for countries like the UAE that have identified the export sector as a key driver of economic development.



He emphasised that ADEX’s efforts were aligned with the UAE’s strategies to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth, adding that the agency’s participation in TXF MENA was critical to its commitment to supporting the national economic agenda.

“As a prime export-financing agency working under the aegis of ADFD, one of our top priorities is to reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub of global trade and raise the contribution of national companies to the country’s exports, especially those that operate in vital sectors such as advanced industries, food, and energy security,” he said.

As the UAE prepares to host the global climate conference, ADEX has put a sharper focus on enabling local exporters to access necessary funds to beef up their efforts to develop and export renewable energy solutions to other countries, thereby promoting clean energy worldwide. “We believe that export finance can significantly contribute to the diversification of the country’s economy and help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

The event included insightful panel discussions, country-focused workshops, product users’ forums, and round tables of heads of export and project finance.

