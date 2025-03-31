Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment for aide, in kidnapping & murder case

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber has unanimously convicted the defendants of the kidnapping and murder of Moldovan-Israeli citizen Zvi Kogan. Three defendants have been sentenced the death penalty, and the fourth to life imprisonment, for the premeditated murder with terrorist intention.

Attorney General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi had ordered the four defendants to be brought to a swift trial in January 2025, following investigations conducted by the State Security Prosecution, which revealed that the defendants had tracked and murdered the victim. The evidence presented by the State Security Prosecution to the court included the defendants' detailed confessions to the crimes of murder and kidnapping, along with forensic reports, post-mortem examination findings, details of the instruments used in the crime, and witness testimonies.

The court unanimously sentenced the three defendants who carried out the murder and kidnapping to death, while the accomplice who aided them received a life sentence followed by deportation from the country after serving his sentence.

Under UAE law, sentences of capital punishment are automatically subject to appeal and are referred to the Criminal Division of the Federal Supreme Court for review and adjudication.

The Attorney General emphasised that the verdict reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in accordance with the highest standards of justice and the rule of law while ensuring fair trial guarantees. He stressed that the UAE judiciary resolutely confronts any attempts to undermine national security and stability.

Furthermore, the Attorney General added that the United Arab Emirates stands as a global model of coexistence and tolerance, where its laws protect all residents, regardless of religion or ethnicity, ensuring their safety and security.